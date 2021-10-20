Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.54 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.15 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 404,976 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PDG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.54.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

