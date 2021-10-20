Pendle 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.