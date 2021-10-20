Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 921.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $41,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 412,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PBA stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

