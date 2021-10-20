Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 594,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

