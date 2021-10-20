Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

