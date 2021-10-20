Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $224,001.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00188228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

