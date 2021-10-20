PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after buying an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.