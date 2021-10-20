PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000.

BRIVU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

