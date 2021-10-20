Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,206.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,211 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 489,999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 219.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 90.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.