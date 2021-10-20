PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 4.1% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.92. 841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 958,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

