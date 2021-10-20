PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

