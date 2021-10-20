Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

