Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $94,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

