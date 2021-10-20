Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $214.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

