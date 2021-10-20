PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.46

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

