PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.46

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.