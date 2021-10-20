PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $57.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.