Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,583. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.