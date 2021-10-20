Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,583. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
