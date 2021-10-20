Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE OR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

