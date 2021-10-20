Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $128.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. 35,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

