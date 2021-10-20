Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

