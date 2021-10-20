Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.35. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 500 shares.
ORLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
