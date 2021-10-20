Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.35. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 500 shares.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 369.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

