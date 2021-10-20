ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.25. 2,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last 90 days. 24.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

