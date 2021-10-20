OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,241 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.17 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
