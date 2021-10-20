OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,241 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.17 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

