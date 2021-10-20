Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $240.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

