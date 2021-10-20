Oppenheimer Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $316.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.69. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

