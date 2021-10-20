Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,035 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NTCT opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

