Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $475,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.