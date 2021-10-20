Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $437,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $349.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.25 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.