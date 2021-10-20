OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $74.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

