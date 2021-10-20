ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $100,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.