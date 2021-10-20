Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

