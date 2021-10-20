Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.78

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00005734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1,397.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.08 or 0.00312766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,279 coins and its circulating supply is 562,963 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

