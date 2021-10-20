Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

