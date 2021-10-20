OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $455,000 Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,375,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 368,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 115,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.