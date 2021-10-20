OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $562,000 in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 10.00% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA RJZ opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Metals Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

