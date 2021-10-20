OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $546,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $279.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $217.02 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

