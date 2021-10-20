OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $526,000 in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

WUGI opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

