OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.77% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

DMAY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

