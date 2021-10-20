OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $267.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

