Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,966 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Okta were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $101,595,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 104.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $257.71 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a 200-day moving average of $244.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

