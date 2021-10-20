OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Down to $25.41

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $24.76. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 1,182 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

