O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

OI opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

