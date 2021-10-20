NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVDA stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

