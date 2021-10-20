NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.04. 583,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$6.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.