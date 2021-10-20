Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NXR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

