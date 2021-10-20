Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 3.3%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.50. 4,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 722,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.61.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $885,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

