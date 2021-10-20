Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 37.9% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00190616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00092423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

