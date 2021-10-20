NuBits Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $38.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuBits has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001416 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.