Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,063,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,455,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,048,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

