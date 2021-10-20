Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 626 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

